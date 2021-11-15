Arts Commission Hosts Augmented Reality Talk

First published in the Nov. 13 print issue of the Burbank Leader .

The Burbank Cultural Arts Commission will present the final Virtually Burbank event of 2021, Art in Augmented Reality, on Monday.

The virtual event is scheduled for 7 p.m. via Facebook Live on the BurbankArts page.

Cultural Arts Commissioner Lucy Simonyan will hold a live conversation with graphic designer Yeva Manucharyan, who brings art to youth through augmented reality, a technology that superimposes a computer-generated image on a user’s view of the real world, resulting in a composite view.

Manucharyan is a digital artist and creator of the art exhibit Ellipsis, which uses augmented reality and virtual reality apps for art viewing. Currently, the Ellipsis art exhibit is active in 10 cities worldwide.

“Ellipsis places virtual content into real environments, creating innovative, interactive and magical experiences by blending art and technology,” Simonyan said, adding that the public will have to “watch our live show to find out where you can go to see this virtual art gallery in Los Angeles.”

The Burbank Cultural Arts Commission’s mission is to enrich the lives of Burbank residents by highlighting the diverse arts and media in the community.

“Virtually Burbank was birthed as a natural way for the Burbank Cultural Arts Commission to continue outreach and education to our arts community during the pandemic,” said Leah Harrison, chair of the Burbank Cultural Arts Commission. “Because of its huge success in its first pioneering season we are very pleased to present this second season and continue our mission of connecting creatives of all types.”