Junior Women’s Club Hosts ‘Sip & Shop’ Fundraiser

First published in the Nov. 11 print issue of the Outlook Valley Sun .

The La Cañada Junior Women’s Club will kick off its annual fundraiser “Passport to Winter Sip and Shop Night” at participating business locations on Wednesday, Nov. 17 from 5-8 p.m.

The event will also feature more than eight unique pop-up vendors, located at Rose Gold Fitness.

New this year, the shop Nix Marie in Montrose will also participate from 1-4 p.m. The bevy of businesses will welcome patrons, and give back a portion of the proceeds to help LCJWC philanthropies such as Mending Kids, Corita Art Center, Union Station Homeless Services and other club endeavors.

“Our goal is to capture the spirit of the holiday season while encouraging shopping locally,” LCJWC President Trish McRae said. “In this time of COVID-19 restrictions, the Juniors are looking to assist our local vendors while earning funds aimed at benefiting multiple causes. This legacy event is also a way for members, former members, friends and the general public to have fun while doing good for our community.”

A passport costs $25. Included with each passport are delicious food bites, snacks, beverages, dessert and wine. As an added bonus, whenever a purchase is made at a store or pop-up, the holder will receive a free ticket they may place into opportunity drawings. A passport may be purchased by mailing a check to LCJWC to P.O. Box 1132, La Cañada Flintridge, CA 91012, or via PayPal at lcjwc.org/passportfundraiser. Passports may also be purchased at the door. All passports will be available for pickup at check-in, the day of the event.

Upon receiving one’s passport lanyard and ID badge, a free raffle ticket will be given to the passport holder to be entered into a cash raffle (valued at $250, $100 and $75). Must be 18 or older to purchase opportunity and raffle tickets. Guests must be 21 or older to receive wine. IDs will be checked.

Raffle tickets and opportunity drawing tickets may only be purchased at the check-in table due to California raffle rules. Raffle tickets are $10 each or three for $25. Opportunity drawing tickets are $5 each or six for $20. The winners will be drawn and announced beginning at 8 p.m. at Rose Gold Fitness.

Local businesses participating in the passport event include the Apple Cart, Cowgirl Princess, All About Watches, Nix Marie and Rose Gold Fitness. Some of the pop-up shops include Victoria Duque Jewelry, Pattern L.A. by Jane Lutz, Cabi Missy Gibson, One Hope Wines, Modere by Sarah Lowe, Mary Emily Myers of dòTERRA, Klipitz by Felicia Wallace, “Violets Are Blue” by Barbara Hannegan, “Wrapped in Love,” and items from Mending Kids and the Corita Art Center.

The LCJWC is currently accepting new members until February 2022. If local residents “are interested in getting more information about the Juniors, comprised of dedicated, dynamic women interested in philanthropy, fun and friendship, drop by our booth at the passport event,” Membership Director Karen Thurston said. Potential members can also email Thurston at lcjwclub@yahoo.com.