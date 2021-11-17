Marching Spartans End Season on High Note

First published in the Nov. 11 print issue of the Outlook Valley Sun .

The Marching Spartans close their season with a performance at their Friends & Family show Friday, Nov. 12, at 6 p.m. at the La Cañada High School stadium.

“These kids put in many, many hours at rehearsal and the staff put in hours on top of the hours of rehearsal to get this show perfected and on the field,” Sandy Miller said.

The band and color guard recently received first-place awards in the last three weeks at competitions. They hope to bring home more from the Western Band Association Regional Championships at Trabuco Hills High School, where they competed on Saturday, Nov. 13.