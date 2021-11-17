Spartans Finish 4th in Rio Hondo League

First published in the Nov. 11 print issue of the Outlook Valley Sun .

The La Cañada High School varsity boys’ water polo team’s season recently came to an end, with the Spartans narrowly missing the CIF playoffs.

Under fifth-year head coach Gil Millanes, LCHS finished fourth in the Rio Hondo League with a 3-5 record (9-11 overall).

Despite missing the postseason, La Cañada ended its season on a high note by defeating visiting San Marino 13-12 in a league game on Oct. 27. It was a nice bounce-back performance after LCHS dropped its match at South Pasadena, 18-11, on Oct. 26.

South Pasadena and Temple City each finished with 7-1 league records and shared the league championship.