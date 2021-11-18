Pedestrian Dies Following Traffic Collision

First published in the Nov. 13 print issue of the Burbank Leader .

A woman from Burbank died this week after a traffic collision with a motor vehicle.

On Tuesday at about 3:07 p.m., Burbank police and paramedics responded to the 200 block of East Verdugo Avenue after receiving a report of a major injury traffic collision involving a pedestrian, according to the Burbank Police Department. When they arrived, they located a pedestrian in the roadway who was suffering from serious injuries and was unconscious. The pedestrian was transported to a trauma center where she later died from her injures, the BPD said.

The department has identified the woman as 57-year-old Adrineh Nazarian.

The driver of the motor vehicle remained at the scene and was interviewed by traffic investigators, who determined the driver was not under the influence of drugs or alcohol, the BPD said.

Police said the collision occurred while Nazarian was crossing the street. The pedestrian was not in a marked crosswalk at the time of the collision, according to the BPD, which added that its investigators determined that vehicle speed was not a factor.

This collision remains under the investigation of BPD Detective Ryan Murphy. Anyone who may have witnessed the collision is asked to contact Murphy at (818) 238-3103.