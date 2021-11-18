Police Investigate Death at Shooting Range

First published in the Nov. 13 print issue of the Burbank Leader .

A man died Wednesday after shooting himself at the Firing-Line Indoor Shooting Range, according to the Burbank Police Department.

Burbank police and paramedics arrived at the range at about 3:17 p.m. Wednesday after receiving a report of a man who had shot himself in the head, the BPD said. Police said they found the man unconscious and not breathing. Paramedics pronounced him dead at the scene.

Detectives determined that the man likely died from a self-inflicted gunshot, police said in a statement.

The Los Angeles County Coroner’s Office was investigating the incident. No additional details were immediately available.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the BPD’s investigations division at (818) 238-3210.