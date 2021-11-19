Sheriff’s Crime Report

First published in the Nov. 18 print issue of the Outlook Valley Sun .

Someone attempted to burglarize a home in the 4600 block of Leir Drive at about noon on Friday, Nov. 12. A resident arrived there and realized her alarm had been set off, with a kitchen window at the rear of the house smashed. After receiving a call from her alarm company, she saw a man run out from her back yard, dropping a box she owns on the sidewalk, before entering a black Volkswagen Atlas and driving off. The woman was unable to immediately determine what, if anything, had been stolen.

A vehicle in a parking lot on the Grizzley Flats Trail was reportedly burglarized at about 4:15 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 13. The rear passenger-side window was smashed, and the front passenger-side window was cracked. Several items, including a laptop, a purse and a wallet were missing. The owners of the items were on the trail when they heard their car alarm go off. One of their debit cards was also used later in an attempt to make a fraudulent purchase.

—

A resident reported being defrauded of money by someone who pretended to be a detective from the Santa Clarita Sheriff’s Station at 1 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 6. The woman received a call from a man who claimed there was a warrant out for her arrest for failing to respond to a subpoena, and that she needed to post bail by purchasing prepaid Money Pak cards. She did so and provided the cards’ information to the caller, but later realized she was being defrauded.

—

A resident reported recently that someone had used her Social Security number to open a merchant account last year, though no money had been stolen.

