LCHS Boosterfest Benefits Students

First published in the Nov. 18 print issue of the Outlook Valley Sun .

Photos by Toni LeBel / Outlook Valley Sun

This year’s Boosterfest was a festive, in-person event held recently at Oakmont Country Club.

Guests enjoyed music and dancing, cocktails, a buffet dinner and a silent and live auction.

Funds raised during the evening will be used to support extracurricular activities for students in grades 7-12 at LCHS, such as arts, clubs, the music program, athletics and other enrichment activities.