CV Sheriff’s Station Nabs Burglary Suspect

First published in the Nov. 18 print issue of the Outlook Valley Sun .

Crescenta Valley Sheriff’s Station deputies arrested and booked a man on suspicion of burglary in La Cañada Flintridge on Sunday, after he was reportedly spotted breaking and entering private properties on home alarm systems.

The District Attorney’s Office charged him on Monday with two counts of first-degree residential burglary and one count of driving a vehicle without the owners’ consent.

The arrest came after the Sheriff’s Station received two calls for residential burglary alarms near the 500 block of Inverness Drive. Deputies were alerted that the calls were close to each other, indicating they may not have been accidental. Upon arrival, deputies saw evidence that burglaries had occurred at both residences. They also found a vehicle and a person of interest nearby, whom, upon investigation, was found to have active warrants for burglary and assault with a deadly weapon, the deputies reported. They added that they found stolen property both with the suspect and his vehicle, which itself was previously reported stolen.

Home surveillance footage also indicated the suspect had entered the residence, the Sheriff’s Department said.

“This great arrest would not have been possible without the homeowners’ proactive steps to protect their property,” the CV Sheriff’s Station said in a statement. “The fact the homeowners had a working alarm system gave us the advantage of a quick response. Further, the video surveillance system helped us identify the suspect. Crescenta Valley Station also recommends you have adequate outdoor lighting and always lock your possessions.”