Police Need Tips in Cash Theft

Glendale police are asking for public assistance in its investigation into a vehicle burglary that took place after the victim withdrew money from an ATM.

According to the Glendale Police Department, the burglary happened at 9:11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 13, where the vehicle was parked in the 200 block of Central Avenue. The victim had parked there after withdrawing money from an ATM at a Los Angeles bank, GPD said, and the thief broke into the vehicle by shattering a window shortly after the victim parked and left.

The thief stole a “significant amount of cash,” according to a representative with GPD.

Police believe the thief followed the victim from the bank, referring to the crime as a “jugging” or “bank-follow.” Such thieves will use rental vehicles to follow victims from banks and wait for them to leave withdrawn money inside the vehicle before breaking in and stealing it, GPD said.

Nearby surveillance footage indicates that the thief was driving a newer black Toyota 4Runner SUV with tinted front and back windows. There was no front license plate and the rear plate appeared to be an Oregon plate.

Those with any additional information about this crime are asked to contact GPD at (818) 548-4911