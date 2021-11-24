Miss LCF 2022 Candidates Announced

First published in the Nov. 18 print issue of the Outlook Valley Sun .

A contingent of 15 finalists for the 2022 Miss La Cañada Flintridge crown will be appearing at Festival in Lights on Friday, Dec. 3, at 4 p.m. in Memorial Park. At this event, the five finalists for the 2022 Royal Court will be announced.

The candidates for Miss LCF title include Katie Andersen, Kaitlyn Beltz, Amelie Besch, Lena Bolotin, Praveen Brar, Riley Breckheimer, Erin Carney, Bianca Cugno, Grace Frame, Siran Khachatourian, Alyson Nishimura, Anna Pacino, Zeyaan Qazi, Caitlin Roehmholdt and Uma Wittengerg.

Coronation of the queen will take place during the Chamber’s 110th Installation and Awards Gala on Thursday, Jan. 27, at the LCF Country Club. For more information, visit the Chamber’s website, lacanadaflintridge.com or call (818) 790-4289.