Tornados Lose to San Marino in Opener, 40-30

Hoover High School’s varsity girls’ basketball team lost its season-opener at San Marino, 40-30, in a nonleague game on Monday.

The Tornados kept it competitive in the first half before falling behind 36-23 after a high-scoring third quarter.

“I think what we are going to do is learn from our mistakes,” said Stan Watson, Hoover’s head coach. “We made some plays that just weren’t smart and that’s OK; we were expecting to have some bugs here and there. I think the girls realized that they had to stay together. We got down on ourselves when the score got away from us, so we became more aggressive offensively, we attacked the paint and some good things happened.”

Hoover’s Lana Tolmajian tallied a team-high 11 points while Paola Gorgeiz had 10 points.

“Paola anchored us real well [defensively],” Watson said. “She had probably six blocks. She’s very keen at shot-blocking so we want to really funnel things into her.”

Emily Gharibian scored five points and Talar Turabian added four points.

The Tornados (0-1 record) will look to rebound at the Rosemead Tournament, which began Monday, Nov. 29.