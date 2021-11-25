Chanukah Festival Comes to Town Nov. 29

First published in the Nov. 18 print issue of the Outlook Valley Sun .

Chabad of the Crescenta Valley is hosting a public Menorah lighting and Chanukah Festival in celebration of Hanukkah — a first for the city of La Cañada Flintridge — at Memorial Park on Monday, Nov. 29, at 4 p.m.

The holiday is synonymous with the kindling of the menorah, spending time with family and friends, and eating jelly donuts and potato latkes — Bubby’s recipe, of course!

The festivities will include a design-your-own Chanukah donuts, a traditional potato latkes feast, the sound of holiday music and a special performance by Allyance Entertainment and their 7-foot Super Bot.

Entry to the Chanukah Festival is free.

To RSVP, visit cvchabad.org/cvchanukah.