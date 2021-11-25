Posted on by Outlook Newspapers

Crescenta Valley Boys, Girls Ran in Finals

First published in the Nov. 20 print issue of the Glendale News Press.

The Crescenta Valley High School varsity cross-country teams punched their ticket to the CIF Southern Section Division I finals after solid performances in the preliminaries at Mt. San Antonio College in Walnut last week.
With temperatures surpassing 90 degrees, the boys managed to turn in a stellar performance in their heat with 63 points and placed second behind San Clemente, which tallied 61 points.
Senior Rowan FitzGerald shone in the race and won with a time of 15 minutes, 40.9 seconds. Junior teammate Parker Simmons wasn’t far behind to take second place in 15:41.1. Bryce Bitetti finished in 16:22.6 for 16th place, Luke Cheney crossed the finish line in 16:25.5 for 18th place, Ruben Perez was 33rd with a time of 16:58.1, Jamie Cartnal posted a time of 17:09.9 for 39th and Harrison Connors placed 43rd with a time of 17:22.7.
The girls also shone in the prelims, posting a score of 82 points to place third behind Newbury Park and Eastvale Roosevelt.
Senior Reese Sion paced the Falcons with a time of 19:21.1, placing her sixth, and Rebecca Doherty recorded 20:26.6 for 18th place. Taili Sherwood-Kong wasn’t far behind her teammate to take 20th place with a time of 20:31.1, Emma Haworth finished in 20:33.6 for 22nd place, Paloma Elfassi was 24th after posting 20:44.5, and Emilia Greenway (20:51.5) and Ava Martin (20:52.1) placed 26th and 27th, respectively.