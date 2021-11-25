YMCA Foothills Launches Free PE Program

First published in the Nov. 20 print issue of the Glendale News Press .

In an effort to help kids stay active, the YMCA of the Foothills is launching their free P.L.A.Y. Program that will serve as an alternative space for Los Angeles Unified School District and Glendale Unified School District students — kindergarten through 6th-grade — to exercise and develop physically.

This physical education program will take place Monday, Nov. 29, through Dec. 15 at the Verdugo Hills Family YMCA location.

Two sessions will be offered each week on Monday and Wednesday. Grades K-2 will have PE from 3-3:45 p.m. and grades 3-6 from 4-4:45 p.m.

YMCA P.L.A.Y. stands for Physical Learning Activities for Youth, and its aim is to prevent childhood obesity and diabetes. The program is structured in five components — warm-up, flexibility, cardiovascular, muscular strength and endurance, skill development and cool down — all designed to teach the importance of basic fitness, health concepts and character development.

To register for the free YMCA P.L.A.Y. program, individuals can visit ymcafoothills.org/play.

For additional information, email Janette Ruiz, the interim leader of Youth Programs, at jruiz@ymcafoothills.org.