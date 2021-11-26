Bulldogs, Bears Compete in CIF-SS Prelims

First published in the Nov. 20 print issue of the Burbank Leader .

Burbank and Burroughs high schools’ cross-country teams competed in the CIF Southern Section Division I prelims race at Mt. San Antonio College in Walnut on Monday.

In the boys’ No. 2 heat, Burroughs senior Leon Rubarts placed 26th with a 16:37 time over the 3-mile course.

In the girls’ prelims, Burroughs fell shy of the CIF finals as the Bears placed seventh overall with 183 total points. Burroughs junior Vivienne Cannon placed 14th (20:12) while Burbank freshman Amelie Guyot finished just behind her in 15th (20:18). Guyot was the only Bulldogs participant in the race.

Burroughs senior Zoe Askerneese placed 41st (22:01), freshman Isabella Galustians was 44th (22:13), senior Savannah Hernandez finished 48th (22:26) and senior Sophia Navarro was 57th (23:24). Junior Natalie Shaby (25:38) and senior Katherine Levy (25:42) rounded out the pack in 72nd and 73rd, respectively.