LCHS 7/8 Students Bring Party Outdoors

First published in the Nov. 18 print issue of the Outlook Valley Sun .

Photos by Mary Emily Myers / Outlook Valley Sun

La Cañada High School 7/8 students had fun at an outdoor party after COVID-19 regulations canceled their annual dance.

The outdoor environment kept students safe while playing various games like whiffle ball, soccer and Jenga.

The event was organized by the Associated Student Body with the support of the 7/8 PTA.

LCHS 7/8 Principal Jarret Gold said he was happy that the students had the opportunity to be together, run around and have fun.