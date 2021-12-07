Daniel L. Prehoda | Obituary

Daniel L. Prehoda, age 64, passed away after a short but valiant fight against COVID-19 on Nov. 25, 2021, in Gilbert, Arizona.

He was born in Santa Monica, California, on Sept. 23, 1957, and grew up in Burbank, California. In 1975, he proudly followed his father’s footsteps joining the United States Navy and served on the submarine USS Parche SSN 683. After his discharge, he moved to Arizona to attend business school at Arizona State University. Daniel’s career included 39 years of retail management.



In 2016, Daniel was diagnosed with early onset Alzheimer’s and dementia. While it progressively robbed his ability to communicate, Daniel fought courageously. The unrelenting COVID-19 virus caught hold of him shortly before Thanksgiving. He embodied strength until the very end.

Daniel is survived by his three daughters, Monique Prehoda, Brittany Prehoda and Kelsey Prehoda; and his sister, Mary P. Stewart. He was preceded in death by his father, Louis J. Prehoda Jr.; mother, Barbara R. Prehoda; and sister, Nancy L. Anderson.

A memorial service will be held at 4 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 17, 2021, at Gilbert Memorial Park, 2100 East Queen Creek Road, Gilbert, Ariz. 85297, with a reception following from 5-7 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the Alzheimer’s Association or the Wounded Warrior Project.