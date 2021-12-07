Educational Foundation Celebrates 50 Year Anniversary

First published in the Dec. 2 print issue of the Pasadena Outlook .

Photos by Erin Rodick / The Outlook

The Pasadena Educational Foundation gathered current and former board members to kick off the PEF’s 50th anniversary year.

“It was great to see them come together as we reminded ourselves how far we’ve come as an organization and how many people have given their time and energy to quality public education in our community,” PEF Executive Director Patrick Conyers said. “There was a wonderful spirit” at the celebration.