Carjacking Suspect Remains in Custody

A man arrested in November for an alleged carjacking and robbery remains in custody of the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department and awaits his next court appearance on Friday, Dec. 10.

The 27-year-old Los Angeles man, arrested on Nov. 2 for the alleged crimes, is being held in the Men’s Central Jail on $415,000 bond, according to Sheriff’s Department records. The Glendale Police Department has filed charges of robbery, attempted home invasion and carjacking against him.

According to a GPD report, the victim arrived home in the 1100 block of Sweetbriar Drive at around 4:30 a.m. on Nov. 2 when three people attacked the victim. When the victim resisted the attack, police said one of the assailants pulled out a handgun and pointed it at the victim. The victim then relinquished keys to the attackers, and they apparently began walking to the house and told the victim they were breaking in.

At this point, the victim yelled for help, and a neighbor came outside and began confronting the assailants, police said. Two of the alleged attackers used the victim’s keys to steal the victim’s “high-end” vehicle — valued at more than $300,000, police said — while the third left in the vehicle they all arrived in.

Police arrested the 27-year-old man later that day, according to GPD. He was on probation for convictions of being a felon in possession of a firearm, evading and burglary, and was additionally the subject of a separate open case of burglary and possession of a gun by a felon, police said. He was wearing an ankle-mounted GPS monitor at the time.

GPD continues to investigate the crime to identify and apprehend the two other alleged assailants. Those with any information are asked to contact the police department at (818) 548-4911.