Crimes and Arrests

First published in the Dec. 4 print issue of the Glendale News Press .

Glendale Police Department

—

A 37-year-old transient man was arrested shortly after midnight on Saturday, Nov. 27, for alleged identify theft, providing false identification, possession of burglary tools, possession of narcotics and driving with a suspended license after being pulled over near the intersection of Verdugo Road and Wilson Avenue in Glendale. Police say the man had methamphetamine and a collection of credit cards, bank account information, usernames with passwords and a set of U.S. Post Office arrow keys inside his vehicle. The man also is currently on parole and had another active arrest warrant, police added.



A 29-year-old Burbank man and 39-year-old Reseda man were arrested at around 1:30 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 25, after police stopped and questioned them in front of a motorcycle store in the 3300 block of Verdugo Road. The Reseda man was allegedly carrying a hex key set, screwdriver and wire cutters, had a backpack with a loaded firearm, methamphetamine and burglary tools in it. The man fled the scene before being apprehended in the 3400 block of Buena Vista Avenue, police said.

Both men were arrested on suspicion of possession of burglary tools and conspiracy to commit crime. The Reseda man was additionally booked for possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, obstruction and possession of a controlled substance while armed. The Burbank man, who police said had a pocketknife, also had an outstanding arrest warrant.

—

A 27-year-old Glendale man was arrested at around 1 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 20, for alleged possession of a loaded handgun after police reported finding him slumped over his wheel near the intersection of Brand Boulevard and Cypress Street in Glendale. Police say the weapon was concealed in the man’s vehicle.

Crescenta Valley Sheriff’s Station

—

A catalytic converter was reported to have been stolen from a Honda Accord parked in the street in the 4500 block of Rosemont Avenue in La Crescenta at around 7:06 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 27. An unidentified person with a carjack and driving a silver Nissan Maxima was seen leaving the area around 10 minutes after pulling alongside the Accord.

—

A catalytic converter was reported stolen from a Toyota Prius parked in an alleyway in the 5000 block of Ramsdell Avenue in La Crescenta sometime between 6 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 23, and 10 a.m. Sunday, Nov. 28.

—

A resident in the 2400 block of Olive Avenue in La Crescenta reported that an unknown person stole five credit cards from her unlocked vehicle where it was parked outside from 6-9 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 23. The cards were used later that morning for attempted fraudulent transactions in area stores.

—

Information was gathered from incident reports and press releases prepared by the Glendale Police Department and the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s Crescenta Valley Station.