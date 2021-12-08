David Nydam | Obituary

Dave was born in San Diego on Dec. 11, 1960, as the third of five children (Jack, Jim, Dave, Sallie and Bob) to Donald and Esther Nydam.

The family moved to Moraga, Calif., and then to La Cañada Flintridge when Dave was in elementary school. He grew up in the La Cañada schools and enjoyed playing on the football and baseball teams. Dave got his degree in finance and went to work for IBM from graduation until June of 2020.



Dave married his high school sweetheart, Linda Bierling, in May 1983 and had two children, Lauren (married Jacob Hockett and has two girls Cathrine and Aoife) and Daniel (married Jessica Benson and has one girl Abrielle). Dave loved spending time with the kids and grandkids and the entire extended family.

He also loved golfing and tennis with his friends, fishing, surfing, gardening, teaching Sunday school, leading small group Bible studies, coaching softball and Y-Winners basketball, serving on the La Cañada Parks and Recreation, serving as an elder and deacon in various churches, traveling, the Dodgers, and learning new things about people he met. Dave’s curiosity about life and people knew no bounds.

He was a man of faith who loved God and lived out that faith by loving others.

His love for his family and friends and his laughter and joy will be missed by his children, grandchildren, siblings, in-laws, and many friends, but we know he has been reunited in heaven with his parents, grandparents, his mother-in-law, brother-in-law and many aunts and uncles and cousins who have gone before him.

A celebration of his life will be held at Memorial Park in La Cañada Flintridge on Dec. 18 at 12:30 p.m. (dress casual and bring your own camping or beach chair). The service will also be livestreamed at dnydam.com.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to either Montrose Church for VBS, 2678 Honolulu Avenue, Montrose, Calif. 91020 or to La Cañada Presbyterian Church for VBS, 626 Foothill Blvd., La Cañada Flintridge, Calif. 91011.