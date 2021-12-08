Mayfield Loses to Eventual State Champions

First published in the Dec. 2 print issue of the Pasadena Outlook .

Mayfield Senior’s varsity girls’ volleyball team was swept by eventual state champion Chino Hills, 12-25, 13-25, 23-25, in the CIF State Division III regional finals on Tuesday, Nov. 16.

It marked the second time in three weeks that the Cubs lost to Chino Hills; they had also met in the CIF-SS semifinals on Oct. 30.

It was a remarkable run for Mayfield, which defeated Kerman, San Diego Francis Parker and Woodland Hills El Camino Real for the fourth, fifth and sixth state playoff wins since the school was founded in 1931.

“It’s been truly amazing; we went further than we could have ever imagined. I’ve never experienced such great wins at home,” said junior Annelise Rising, referencing the team’s accomplishments.

Mayfield, the tournament’s No. 6 seed, ended its historic season with a 33-10 overall record, good for the most single-season wins in program history, and shared the Prep League championship with Polytechnic during the regular season.

In the Southern Section playoffs, the Cubs defeated Menifee Heritage, Fontana Summit and Redlands en route to the CIF-SS Division V semifinals, where they lost to Chino Hills.

Seniors Ashlynn Hurley, Amelia Velasquez and Maddie Kaufman will graduate in spring 2022, while Mayfield still expects to retain its core of underclassmen in Rising, sophomores Kayla Bandow and Holly Hillman, and freshman Audrey Nuckols.

“I am definitely looking forward to playing with [many of] the girls again because, for the most part, our team is pretty much staying the same,” Rising said. “Hopefully, we will be able to win state CIF, so I am just excited to continue winning next year.”

The Cubs will look to build on their memorable season and claim their first CIF championship since 2009 under former head coach Ernest Banaag.