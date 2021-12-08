Pasadena Guild of Children’s Hospital June Ball

First published in the Dec. 2 print issue of the Pasadena Outlook .

Photos by Erin Rodick / The Outlook

The Pasadena Guild of Children’s Hospital recently presented 34 local young women, including eight honored in absentia, at the 59th June Ball at the Langham Huntington Hotel.

Due to COVID, the June Ball was postponed until November, making the 2021 Ball affectionately remembered as the “June Ball in the fall.”

More than 450 guests celebrated with the debutantes and their families in the ballroom, which was transformed into a spectacular French garden by Jacob Maarse florists.

Debutantes presented from Pasadena included: Christine Balian, daughter of Missak and Nairie Balian (in absentia); Elisabeth Bogaard, daughter of Matthew and Lisa Bogaard (in absentia); Madison Brooks, daughter of James and Michelle Brooks; Isabela Cacho-Sousa, daughter of Alfredo and Aline Cacho-Sousa; Carly Coleman, daughter of Mr. Joseph F. Coleman (in absentia); Katherine Doll, daughter of Barton and Michele Doll; Ferryn Drake, daughter of Joshua and Heather Drake; Hayley Eaves, daughter of Melissa and Hayden Eaves; Elizabeth Harrity, daughter of Nicole Susnar-Harrity and William and Melissa Harrity; Margaret Jameson, daughter of William and Patti Jameson (in absentia); Elizabeth Kaiser, daughter of John and Albertina Kaiser; Julia Kasputis, daughter of Virgilius and Daina Kasputis; Ella Mao, daughter of Eric and Janet Mao; Zoey Mao, daughter of Eric and Janet Mao; Ashley McCorkle, daughter of John and Kadee McCorkle; Margaret Moffat, daughter of Thomas and Stephanie Moffat; Katerina Raptis, daughter of George and Ana Raptis; Anna Reinkensmeyer, daughter of David and Andrea Reinkensmeyer; Sydney Reisch, daughter of Robert and Shelly Reisch (in absentia); Katherine Salembier, daughter of Charles and Roslyn Salembier; Kendall Smiley, daughter of Kathleen Smiley (in absentia); Sarah Smith, daughter of Timothy and Kristin Smith; Lauren Tapert, daughter of Charles and Robyn Tapert; Claire Williamson, daughter of Jonathan and Shannon Williamson.

Pasadena Guild of Children’s Hospital President Cathy Woolway plus Ball co-chairwomen Rita Bristol, Jinny Dalbeck and Sarah Shelton, greeted guests at a reception before the Debutante Presentation. The Program began with welcome remarks by Woolway and Kevin Brogan, director and Foundation Board of Trustee’s chair at Children’s Hospital Los Angeles.

Alexander McGilvray announced each debutante as she appeared center stage. After each young lady was presented and escorted on the arm of her father, the debutantes joined together to curtsy in unison to the applause of the Guild members and guests. The debutantes’ fathers then joined their daughters on the dance floor for the first waltz of the evening as Rembrandt played “Ten Minutes Ago” from “Cinderella.”

Proceeds from the evening will benefit the Guild’s current project, the Pasadena guild chair, pediatrician-in-chief and senior vice president of academic affairs at Children’s Hospital Los Angeles.

Established in 1947 by a small group of dedicated hospital volunteers, the Pasadena Guild has raised more than $35 million for CHLA, successfully completing eight Guild endowments in the areas of pediatric eye cancer, pediatric surgery, adolescent medicine, bone and soft tissue research, developmental biology and regenerative medicine. Additionally, the Guild has made developmental biology endowments in partnership with the Saban Research Institute and funded one capital campaign.

