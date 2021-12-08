Police Seek Brand Park Vandals

First published in the Nov. 27 print issue of the Glendale News Press .

Glendale police are asking for any information about two vehicles that were recently used to vandalize the south field in Brand Park, to the tune of more than $4,000 in damages. According to the Glendale Police Department, motorists driving a gold BMW and a white Mercedes-Benz G-Class SUV were seen driving onto the field at around 10:30 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 18, where they seemed to use the vehicles to peel out and perform maneuvers which tore up the grass and damaged the irrigation system. The motorists left the park through the Western Avenue exit. Those with information are asked to call GPD at (818) 548-4911.