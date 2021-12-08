YMCA Tree Lot Supports Youth Development

First published in the Dec. 2 print issue of the Outlook Valley Sun .

The YMCA of the Foothills’ annual tree Lot, in partnership with J’s Maids and Gomez Landscape & Tree Care, recently opened.

All guests are welcome to browse the massive selection of ultra-premium trees at the Crescenta-Cañada Family YMCA. Each tree sold supports youth programs.

“The YMCA makes all youth feel like they belong in our programs,” said Chelsea Lawrence, leader of youth programs. “It’s so critical for us to have these programs in place. They fulfill a real need within our community, and the success of the tree lot helps us determine how much financial aid and accessibility we can provide throughout the year.”

Sports Coordinator Noah Bernstein and his nine younger siblings grew up benefiting from programs the YMCA.

“People tell stories about our family here at the Y,” Bernstein said, “often referencing a Mother Duck (my mom) and her ducklings walking in a row ready to have a fun day. Each day we came to the Y ready to learn, play, grow, and interact with the world around us.”

Some of Bernstein’s earliest memories were at the Y. As an adult, he can appreciate the valuable lessons learned and finds joy in setting an example for our young members.

“Here, at the very Y I grew up at, I can give youth the same access to all these amazing life lessons,” Bernstein said.

The tree lot has benefitted the Y’s youth and teen programs for 56 years. There are more than 300 high school students who serve as either youth or government delegates or give their time to the community on a weekly basis as part of the YMCA’s programs.

The YMCA Tree Lot will be open and ready to serve through Dec. 20, Monday through Thursday from 2 to 9 p.m. and Friday through Sunday from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

For additional information, contact Kat Corona-Pilgrim at kcoronapilgrim@ymcafoothills.org, or visit YMCAfoothills.org/tree-lot.