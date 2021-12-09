Armenian American Museum Hosts Donor Receptions

First published in the Dec. 4 print issue of the Glendale News Press .

The Armenian American Museum hosted a series of donor appreciation receptions to celebrate the construction of the landmark center and honor the generous support of the museum’s benefactors, legacy council, and founder’s circle members.

Executive Chairman Berdj Karapetian welcomed guests to the receptions, held on Nov. 23 and Nov. 17, on behalf of the board of trustees and board of governors, expressing the organization’s gratitude to the valued donors.

“The cultural and educational center dedicated to our history, culture, and heritage was once a mere idea,” Karapetian said in a statement. “Today, we celebrate the construction of the Armenian American Museum that is turning our dreams into reality — a milestone that would not be possible without your generous support.”

Executive Director Shant Sahakian provided a progress report on the development of the museum’s programming for the permanent exhibition, temporary exhibitions, auditorium, learning center, demonstration kitchen and archives center as well as the construction underway at the museum campus in Glendale Central Park.

“We are grateful to have the opportunity to provide an exciting progress report on not only the construction of a building but the creation of a world class institution that is going to serve and enrich the lives of students, families, and community members for generations to come,” Sahakian said.

The receptions were sponsored by Edison International, an early corporate partner of the museum.

“Edison International is honored to continue its support of the Armenian American Museum and its mission to build a center that will showcase the Armenian American experience and create bridges between the many diverse communities in California,” said Zanku Armenian, Edison’s director of public affairs. “Edison is committed to diversity, equity and inclusion and this museum will stand as a testament to those values and the contributions of the Armenian American community.”

To learn more about the museum’s donor programs and opportunities, visit ArmenianAmericanMuseum.org/Donate.