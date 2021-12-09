LCFCC Preschoolers Go on a Gift-Giving Mission

First published in the Dec. 2 print issue of the Outlook Valley Sun .

This holiday season, preschoolers are learning kindness and compassion through an adopt-a-family program at La Cañada Flintridge Community Center Preschool. In its 21st year, this philanthropic program gives students and parents the opportunity to provide gifts and cheer to four families-in-need at St. Odilia’s School and Parish in Los Angeles.

The program began as students returned from the Thanksgiving break, with a festive giving tree placed in the courtyard. The tree is decked in paper ornaments that detail a “wish” from a family. These wishes vary from winter clothing and toys to diapers and groceries. Preschoolers may pick one or more ornaments that they and their parents fulfill. Finally, the students will bring wrapped gifts back to the preschool, which will be delivered to Saint Odilia Parish before Christmas.

“These wonderful families face overwhelming financial challenges, and we hope to bring happiness to their holiday season,” said Danielle Caputo, Director of LCF Community Center Preschool. “We also hope our preschoolers discover the importance of philanthropy and caring for others.”

Communitywide giving reflects the school’s nurturing philosophy, curriculum and supportive family atmosphere. For more information about LCF Community Center Preschool’s activities please contact Caputo at (818) 790-8687 or visit lcfccpreschool.com.