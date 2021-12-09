Northern Trust Previews ‘Rhapsody in Blue’

First published in the Dec. 2 print issue of the Pasadena Outlook .

Photos by Erin Rodick / The Outlook

Northern Trust recently hosted an intimate group of guests at the Ambassador Auditorium for a preview of the Pasadena Symphony’s “Rhapsody in Blue.”

Guests were treated to a performance and discussion with conductor Anna Rakitini and soloist Llewellyn Sanchez-Werner.

Gershwin’s iconic “Rhapsody in Blue” is one of the most popular symphonies of all time, a tribute to the American spirit.

Northern Trust has been a longtime sponsor and supporter of the Symphony.

“We love the opportunity to showcase the talents of the Pasadena Symphony and Pops and share their gifts with fans both new and old,” said President Stephen Miyabe of Northern Trust Pasadena.

