ALF Kids Bring ‘Willy Wonka’ to Life

First published in the Nov. 25 print issue of the Outlook Valley Sun .

Twenty-one young actors in grades 5, 6 and 7 lit up the Lanterman stage recently with the Assistance League of Flintridge’s fall drama production of “Willy Wonka KIDS,” a delightful adaptation of Roald Dahl’s classic Charlie and the Chocolate Factory.

More than 200 masked family and friends had “golden tickets” to the exuberant performance, which included Oompa Loompas, “The Candy Man” song and the eccentric factory owner himself.

The musical was directed by Katelyn Fike, with assistance from Tristan Waldron. Piano accompaniment was provided by ALF member Nancy Abbott.

The Assistance League’s drama program will present “The Lion King Experience KIDS” for grades 3-6 on March 4, 2022.

Registration begins on Wednesday, Nov. 17, at 10 a.m., and rehearsals are on Tuesday and Thursday afternoons beginning Jan. 11.

For more information, go to ALFlintridge.org, or call the ALF Programs office at (818) 790-2211.

Assistance League welcomes new members year-round to help with their programs. Call (818) 790-1328 for more information.