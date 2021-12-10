La Cañada Presbyterian Hosts Christmas Market

First published in the Dec. 2 print issue of the Outlook Valley Sun .

La Cañada Presbyterian Church will host its annual Christmas Market, providing opportunities to purchase gifts that make a difference locally and internationally. Representatives of organizations will host tables on the church patio on Sundays, Dec. 5 and 12, so that people can learn more about their life-changing work.

Shoppers can purchase “alternative gifts” such as training and medical supplies for medics in Burma, meals for the unhoused in Los Angeles, tuition scholarships for students in the developing world, or parenting classes for moms trying to rebuild their lives in Pasadena. They will then receive a card describing the organization that can be given away as a Christmas gift. All gift purchases are considered tax-deductible donations.

People from the community are welcome to stop by the market tables after LCPC’s 9 a.m. traditional service and 10:30 a.m. contemporary worship services. An online shopping option is available at lacanadapc.org/market. Gifts can be purchased through Dec. 31.

For more information about La Cañada Presbyterian Church’s worship services and other events, including Christmas concerts and holiday volunteer opportunities, visit lacanadapc.org.