LCF Schools Count Ways to Be Thankful

First published in the Nov. 25 print issue of the Outlook Valley Sun .

Local schools got in the Turkey Day spirit and incorporated festive learning to celebrate the holiday. Students participated in crafty activities, some of which included writing messages of gratitude for teachers and staff, decorating turkey headbands and creating placemats for the much-anticipated meal. Palm Crest Elementary’s Finn Brown, Madison Alcarez, Paloma Palladino and Fiona Somawardhana were among the students that donned their turkey headbands ahead of Thanksgiving.