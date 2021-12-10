LCHS Class of ’67 to Celebrate 55th Reunion

First published in the Nov. 25 print issue of the Outlook Valley Sun .

La Cañada High School’s class of 1967 Reunion Committee met in late September at Descanso Gardens to plan and set the agenda for their upcoming 55th class reunion.

The three-day event will start Friday, Aug. 26, with a picnic at Memorial Park. On Saturday, the class will hold its reunion in the Rose Pavilion at Descanso Gardens, where there will be live entertainment and a sit-down dinner. The last day of festivities, Sunday, will conclude the reunion with coffee and pastries.

The reunion is open to other classes, especially the class of 1966.

“We are hoping classmates will make a donation to the reunion, we are starting from a near empty saving account,” a Reunion Committee said in a statement. “The money will be used for the reunion itself and for a Merit Scholarship Program. So far, we have collected $900 in donations.”

Reunion Committee member Gary Johnson said the Merit Scholarship is for those that need a little extra help. The money that is donated will cover both the classmate and their partner for the reunion, but does not cover lodging. This scholarship opportunity is only for the 1967 class members. Those who would like to be considered for the scholarship may call Johnson at (702) 497-6440.

The event on Saturday night has limited capacity and can hold only 160 people. Attendees are encouraged to make an early reservation. To RSVP, call Rick Woodward at (717) 991-4204. The cost to attend is $125 per person.

The members of the Reunion Committee are Chairman Johnson, Secretary Kathy Lefkovits, Treasurer Richard Woodard, Bonnie Sample Smith, Stan Birchall Rick Worthington, Linda Kansteiner Worthington, Bob Becker, Barbara Miller Hiller, Debbie Johnstone Hogan, Jon Head and Pam McManis Glynn.