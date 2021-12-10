Pasadena Heritage Lecture on Greene & Greene Legacy

First published in the Dec. 2 print issue of the Pasadena Outlook .

Pasadena Heritage is hosting its annual Dr. Robert Winter Memorial Lecture on Dec. 12 at 2 p.m.

Renowned Charles and Henry Greene scholar, author and architectural expert Edward Bosley will be the guest speaker. Bosley is executive director emeritus of The Gamble House in Pasadena, and during a career spanning more than 30 years, he has published and lectured widely on the Greene & Greene architectural firm and the American Arts and Crafts movement.



Bosley’s lecture is entitled “England’s Pull: The Anglophilia of Charles Sumner Greene.” The classic domestic architecture of Charles and Henry Greene had its predominant influence in Asian art and design — from the ubiquitous Chinese “cloud lift,” to Japanese-inspired rock paths that enhance their gardens and the homage to traditional Japanese interiors expressed in the panels of wood that were so carefully chosen for their grain structure. In addition to the Asian influences, Greene & Greene houses incorporate references to the Swiss chalet, to Native American motifs, and even to a love for the picturesque elements of rural English architecture.

This last seems an especially appropriate topic for honoring Winter in his namesake’s annual lecture. It was Winter who first discovered, while researching British Arts and Crafts figures at the Victoria and Albert Museum’s archives, C.R. Ashbee’s journal references to the visit he made to Charles Greene in Pasadena in January 1909. And this was just days before Charles Greene left with his family for his second trip to England. Thus, the influence on the Greenes’ work from that “green and pleasant land.”

Winter celebrated the cause of historic preservation nationwide — his teaching, writing, critical eye and witty commentary still influence what we do and how we look at historic places. He led the way in creating Pasadena’s preservation ordinance and commission. Winter urged residents to advocate for saving the architectural legacy within the city.

Bosley has organized numerous museum exhibitions and study tours. He has taught historic-site stewardship at the University of Southern California and Claremont Graduate University. His full-length monograph, “Greene & Greene,” published by Phaidon Press Ltd in 2000, is the premier study of the architects’ work. Bosely has authored numerous books, chapters and articles.

Registration is free, with a $20 suggested donation, which will help support Pasadena Heritage’s education and advocacy efforts. For more information, please visit Pasadena Heritage’s website at pasadenaheritage.org.