First published in the Dec. 9 print issue of the Outlook Valley Sun .

A package containing a laptop was reportedly stolen from the doorstep of a residence in the 4800 block of Palm Drive sometime around 10:10 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 19.

A resident’s mail was reportedly stolen from a mailbox in the 800 block of Inverness Drive at about 6:10 p.m. Friday, Dec. 3.

—

A married couple realized that their personal information had been fraudulently used to apply for disability benefits after receiving a check from the California Employment Development Department on Monday, Nov. 29.

—

A resident reported on Friday, Nov. 26, that his personal information had been fraudulently used to open an unspecified account.

—

Editor’s note: Details included in the Sheriff’s Crime report are taken directly from deputies’ reports on file at the Crescenta Valley Sheriff’s station. The Outlook Valley Sun is not responsible for incompleteness or inaccuracies in the original reports.