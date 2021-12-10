Video Captures Alleged Burglar Leaving Home on Bike

First published in the Nov. 25 print issue of the Outlook Valley Sun .

Video from a home security system helped nab a suspect who was seen riding away on a bike from a burglary at a residence in La Cañada Flintridge, authorities said on Saturday.

Deputies received a call at about 6 p.m. Friday of a burglary in progress in the 200 block of Baptiste Way, where a homeowner reported seeing a suspect on the property via a home security system, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s Crescenta Valley station.

A deputy responded to the scene and found a person matching the suspect’s description on Alveo and Viro Roads. He was detained without incident.

“The investigation revealed the person … detained was the suspect in the video,” sheriff’s officials said in a statement. “The suspect also had a warrant for his arrest. He was booked at the Crescenta Valley station for burglary and his warrant.”

It is the second time in one week where video evidence from a resident was the critical component of an arrest, the statement noted.

“Crescenta Valley station recommends residents take steps to help protect their homes,” sheriff’s officials said. “Video surveillance and alarms help our station respond quicker and with possible suspect information. Other steps to protect your home including adequate outdoor lighting and locking all doors and windows.”

If residents see something suspicious, it is recommended to call the station at (818) 248-3464. If it is an emergency, call 911.