Assemblywoman Hosts Food Donation Drive

Assemblywoman Laura Friedman is hosting a holiday food donation drive to support members of the 43rd District on Tuesday, Dec. 14, from 5:30-7 p.m. in the Glendale Community College’s main parking lot structure.

This effort is aimed to those struggling this holiday season through Glendale Community College’s food pantry, a project of the Center for Assistance, Resources, and Educational Success.

The event seeks to collect non-perishable and canned food items. Donations can be dropped off at 1811 E. Mountain St. by accessing the Parking Lot B entrance, which is around the corner from the main college entrance on Verdugo Boulevard.

After entering the GCC campus, donors can follow the traffic cones into the rear entrance of the GCC main parking structure. Volunteers will be available for help.

This event is for donations only; no food will be distributed. The GCC food pantry is open to the entire community, by appointment only. For more information, visit glendale.edu/students/student-services/student-basic-needs/food-support/food-pantry.