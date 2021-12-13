Crimes and Arrests

First published in the Dec. 11 print issue of the Glendale News Press .

Glendale Police Department

An 18-year-old Panorama man was arrested in Pasadena for felony evading after allegedly racing in Glendale and leading Glendale police on a high-speed chase through town and on the freeway.

According to GPD, the department helicopter patrol first observed the man racing at around 6:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 4, on Glenoaks Boulevard, after which street patrol officers tried stopping him near Allen Avenue. Those officers pursued the vehicle as it sped off, but eventually pulled back after the motorist reportedly reached 80-90 mph down Glenoaks, a 40 mph zone.

The vehicle eventually entered the eastbound 134 Freeway, reaching 100 mph on its way to Pasadena, GPD said, after which the man allegedly parked in the 300 block of West Colorado Boulevard and ran on foot. Glendale and Pasadena police officers later found and arrested the Panorama man in the 200 block of West Green Street.

Six were arrested and one cited last weekend after police reported linking them to a trove of stolen vehicles, altered bank and credit cards and illegal drugs, among other items.

At around 1 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 4, a 50-year-old transient man was arrested on suspicion of vehicle theft, identify theft and possession of a controlled substance after being seen allegedly using a stolen vehicle in a hotel parking lot in the 100 block of North Louise Street and possessing recoded debit and credit cards belonging to others, three arrow keys and methamphetamine.

A 28-year-old Tujunga man was arrested on a no-bail warrant, a 31-year-old Los Angeles man was cited for alleged identity theft and possession of narcotics and a 36-year-old L.A. man was arrested on suspicion of identity theft; all three were found in a hotel room at the scene that allegedly had $2,500 in cash, more than 30 stolen debit and credit cards, stolen mail, 90 stolen checks, methamphetamine, heroin and a U.S. Postal Service P.O. box key inside. The 31-year-old was cited because he required hospitalization for fentanyl ingestion, police said.

At around 2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 5, three others were arrested at the same hotel after allegedly arriving in another stolen vehicle, illegally accessing the same room and possessing a variety of stolen items and burglary tools. A 28-year-old Sun Valley man was arrested for vehicle theft, identity theft, possession of burglary tools and numerous outstanding warrants. A 34-year-old Sun Valley man was arrested on suspicion of vehicle theft and identity theft. A 36-year-old L.A. woman was arrested on suspicion of vehicle theft and identity theft.

A 48-year-old Tujunga man was arrested on suspicion of carrying concealed weapons, possession of controlled substances while armed, identity theft, possession of narcotics, possession of paraphernalia and also on an outstanding warrant after being pulled over for expired registration at 3:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 3, near Hawthorne Street and San Fernando Road. Police reported finding three loaded firearms, 17 recoded debit and credit cards belonging to other people, three gas cards belonging to other people, someone else’s ID, three packages of heroin, seven Oxycodone pills, a notebook containing personal information on other people and a methamphetamine pipe in the vehicle and in the motorist’s possession.

Crescenta Valley Sheriff’s Station

An unidentified man was seen on surveillance footage using an unknown tool to try prying open a wine cellar door inside store in the 2600 block of Foothill Boulevard in La Crescenta at around 6:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 3. The man, described as black and wearing a white baseball cap, multicolored hoodie and blue jeans, tried to pry open the door for about 10 minutes before leaving the store.

A catalytic converter was reported stolen from a Honda Accord sedan parked in the 4700 block of Rosemont Avenue sometime between 7:30 a.m. and 4 p.m. Friday, Dec. 3.

Information was gathered from incident reports and press releases prepared by the Glendale Police Department and the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s Crescenta Valley Station.