Webinar Looks at Racial Disparities in Arrests

First published in the Dec. 11 print issue of the Glendale News Press .

The YWCA Glendale and Pasadena, in conjunction with the Coalition for an Anti-Racist Glendale, will host a webinar at 5:30 p.m. Monday, Dec. 13, to present and discuss the findings of an analysis of the Glendale Police Department’s arrests from 2011-19.

The report, titled “Glendale Arrests: Prevalence, Racial Disparities and Implications,” was produced by researchers at Occidental College in collaboration with the YWCA and the Coalition. During the webinar, the Coalition plans to outline “data-driven” policy recommendations for the City Council, “to build a more just and equitable Glendale.”

Speakers for the webinar include Jorgen Harris, an assistant professor of economics at Occidental; Tara Peterson, CEO of the YWCA Glendale and Pasadena; Seva Rodnyansky, an assistant professor of urban environmental policy at Occidental; and Michelle Rojas-Soto, a founder of the Coalition for an Anti-Racist Glendale.