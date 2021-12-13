Posted on by Outlook Newspapers

Webinar Looks at Racial Disparities in Arrests

First published in the Dec. 11 print issue of the Glendale News Press.

The YWCA Glendale and Pasadena, in conjunction with the Coalition for an Anti-Racist Glendale, will host a webinar at 5:30 p.m. Monday, Dec. 13, to present and discuss the findings of an analysis of the Glendale Police Department’s arrests from 2011-19.
The report, titled “Glendale Arrests: Prevalence, Racial Disparities and Implications,” was produced by researchers at Occidental College in collaboration with the YWCA and the Coalition. During the webinar, the Coalition plans to outline “data-driven” policy recommendations for the City Council, “to build a more just and equitable Glendale.”
Speakers for the webinar include Jorgen Harris, an assistant professor of economics at Occidental; Tara Peterson, CEO of the YWCA Glendale and Pasadena; Seva Rodnyansky, an assistant professor of urban environmental policy at Occidental; and Michelle Rojas-Soto, a founder of the Coalition for an Anti-Racist Glendale.