Glendale Realtors Hold Can Tree Event

First published in the Dec. 11 print issue of the Glendale News Press .

The Glendale Association of Realtors hosted its annual Can Tree Charity Fundraiser on Dec. 9 at the Alex Theatre.

The annual event attracted more than 100 people, including the members of the association and general public, who brought donations of canned food. Through raffles, tickets, live auctions and donations the fundraiser was able to collect approximately $14,000 according to David Kissinger, the CEO of the Glendale Association of Realtors.

“This is especially important now, in the midst of an ongoing pandemic, economic uncertainty and stress on families, kids, and anyone just trying to get by,” Kissinger said.

GAOR did not hold its traditional Can Tree event in 2020 because of the pandemic. The raised funds will be donated to charities that the association has supported for many years, such as Glendale Educational Foundation, Glendale Healthy Kids, Habitat for Humanity, Veterans Village and many others.