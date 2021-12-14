Pasadena Christian Transforms Lawn Into Paradise

First published in the Dec. 2 print issue of the Pasadena Outlook .

Photos by Larissa Althouse / The Outlook

Pasadena Christian School recently brought Hawaii to campus during its Luau on the Lawn event.

Many came to enjoy live music, meet the animals in the petting zoo, dine on Hawaiian food, play games and have fun on the various rides.

A craft area with face painting and caricatures were also a highlight of this great family event.

The fall event has always been an important way to help build community among the PCS families, and share the excitement of a new school year.

After more than a year of COVID, being together was all the more special.

