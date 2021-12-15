Burroughs Shut Out in Pacific League Contest, 2-0

First published in the Dec. 11 print issue of the Burbank Leader .

Burroughs High School’s varsity boys’ soccer team was shut out at Glendale High, 2-0, in a Pacific League game on Tuesday.

Nitros junior Andrey Simonyan broke a scoreless tie with 24 minutes remaining in the second half, ultimately deciding the match for Glendale.

Three minutes later, Simonyan’s shot on goal bounced off the post and Burroughs goalie Cristian Alfaro, whose own goal made it 2-0 for the Nitros.

The Nitros maintained possession for most of the game while limiting Burroughs’ offensive opportunities.

One of the Bears’ (1-1 in league, 2-1 overall) limited scoring opportunities came with 20:30 remaining in the first half when senior Alexander Leanos’ attempt missed left of the post.

With 5 minutes remaining in the second half, Glendale junior Alexander Petrossians shot on goal, but a diving Alfaro deflected it.

“Individually, I think our energy level needs to increase, but I think one thing everybody needs to take away is that Glendale is very good,” JBHS head coach Michael Solano said. “I think possession is actually becoming a thing now, so Glendale did a very good job of holding the ball. Obviously, we had good moments, but they are very physical; we tried our best to hang with them.”

Burroughs will host Muir High of Pasadena in a league game on Thursday, Dec. 16, a 3:30 p.m.