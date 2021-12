First published in the Dec. 11 print issue of the Burbank Leader .

The City Council hosted a festive event for the mayor’s tree lighting ceremony at Burbank City Hall on Saturday, Dec. 4. Councilman Nick Schultz, Mrs. Claus, Vice Mayor Jess Talamantes, Mayor Bob Frutos, Councilwoman Sharon Springer, Councilman Konstantine Anthony and Santa himself attended the event, which included musical and dance performances.