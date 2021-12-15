Holiday Open House, Gingerbread Contest at Lanterman House

First published in the Dec. 9 print issue of the Outlook Valley Sun .

The Lanterman Historical Museum Foundation will celebrate the holiday season by hosting a Holiday Open House on Sunday, Dec. 19, from 1 to 4 p.m.

The free event will include peeks into the landmark Lanterman House and outside activities including light refreshments, a craft table, caroling by the La Cañada High School Choral Singers and a display of gingerbread houses for the third annual Gingerbread House Contest. Visitors can also take a photo with Santa Claus, who will be outside on the courtyard patio between 2 and 3 p.m.

New this year will be a holiday boutique featuring the work of artists from the Verdugo Hills Art Association and a local ceramicist. At least nine vendors will offer paintings, cards, ornaments, among other items for sale.

The 1915 Lanterman House will be festively decorated for the season, including a tree dressed with botanical ornaments. Visitors can also make their own ornament inspired by the native plants of the Crescenta Cañada Valley.

The Gingerbread House Contest is free to enter and open to all ages. Entries must be dropped off at the Lanterman House before noon on Dec. 19. This year’s contest is sponsored by the Cakery Bakery of La Cañada Flintridge. Visitors may purchase five voting tickets for $1 to help decide which gingerbread house will receive the People’s Choice Special Award. Winning entries will receive gift cards to the bakery.

For rules and more information, please visit lantermanhouse.org.

“We are so happy to be able to hold this event safely in person again,” said Laura Verlaque, executive director of the Lanterman Historical Museum Foundation. “We love to welcome the community to our beautiful house and grounds.”

Visitors are respectfully requested to wear masks while on the Lanterman House property, which is located at 4420 Encinas Drive.

