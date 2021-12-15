Officials: Crash Involving Pedestrian Under Investigation

First published in the Dec. 9 print issue of the Outlook Valley Sun .

Authorities said they continue to investigate a traffic collision near Memorial Park on Saturday that resulted in a pedestrian being taken to the hospital in critical condition.

The Crescenta Valley Sheriff’s Station released few details regarding the incident, which Sgt. John Gilbert said occurred just after 5 p.m. on Saturday at the intersection of Union Street and Foothill Boulevard. In a statement, Gilbert reported that a vehicle struck a female pedestrian at the intersection. The driver of that vehicle, Gilbert added, stopped immediately and is cooperating with investigators.

The victim is an adult and believed to be in her 40s, he said. So far, no citations or arrests have been made “to my knowledge,” he added. No further information regarding the pedestrian’s condition was available as of Wednesday.

Lt. Roman Foss of the CV Sheriff’s Station said investigators are still trying to determine multiple aspects of the incident, including whether the pedestrian was in a crosswalk at the time of the collision and whether alcohol or drugs played a role in the event.