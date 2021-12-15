PEF Honors the Heart of PUSD Schools With BBQ

First published in the Dec. 2 print issue of the Pasadena Outlook .

To honor those who serve as the heart of our public schools, Pasadena Educational Foundation kicked off its 50th year with a “Thanks to You BBQ.”

The event was hosted by Pasadena Unified School District Superintendent Brian McDonald. A native of Jamaica, McDonald and his barbecue team grilled up jerk chicken for more than 300 Pasadena Unified School District employees who work in the Ed Center, Maintenance and Operations, the offices of Food & Nutrition Services, school principals and assistant principals.

This event’s aim was to show our appreciation to those who support our public school students in countless ways that often go unrecognized.

Sponsored by New York Life and supported by volunteers from PUSD’s PTA Council, Leadership Pasadena and Collaborate Pasadena, tasty side dishes of Jamaican rice and peas and steamed cabbage from Pasadena Fish Market were served up with to guests.

“Sometimes our public school employees need some old-fashioned celebrating!” a statement from the Pasadena Educational Foundation said. “The Thanks to You BBQ did just that. During this season of giving, Pasadena Educational Foundation is grateful to collaborate with community partners and especially thankful for the work PUSD staff does to empower our students through education.”