Nitros’ Rally Falls Short in Loss to Bears

First published in the Dec. 11 print issue of the Glendale News Press .

The Glendale High School girls’ varsity basketball team’s furious rally in the second half was not quite enough in a 59-47 loss to visiting Burroughs High of Burbank in a Pacific League game on Tuesday.

The Bears (7-2 overall record, 2-0 in league) jumped out to a commanding 40-10 lead at halftime before the Nitros used an inspired effort to close the gap. GHS outscored Burroughs 37-19 in the second half.



Nitros sophomore shooting guard Natalie Keshishyan scored all 20 of her points, including a game-high six 3-pointers, in the final two quarters.

Senior point guard Cherilyn Legaspi added 14 points, including four 3-pointers, junior strong forward Jane Basil added 13 points, and senior point guard Sarine Kaloghlian scored once from behind the arc.

“We spent the first half trying to figure out how we can learn from our mistakes,” Glendale head coach Tadeh Mardirosian said. “In the second half, our team cut down the mistakes offensively, hit one or two good shots that gave us some morale boost and we were able to pull through. Natalie Keshishyan hitting six 3-pointers — that’s a confidence boost which translates to a better defensive effort.”

Glendale moved to 3-5 overall (0-2 in league).