Quarterback Club Awards 2021 Players

First published in the Dec. 11 print issue of the Glendale News Press .

The Glendale Quarterback Club recently handed out its awards for the 2021 football season, honoring high school and community college students for their achievements in the sport and as students.

The awards and their accompanying scholarships were presented at the club’s final meeting of the year on Nov. 16 at the Oakmont Country Club in Glendale. Coaches were invited to present awards to their players.



Receiving the varsity awards for outstanding players included senior wideout Dino Villalobos from Glendale High School, senior receiver Carson Center from Crescenta Valley High and senior lineman Gabriel De La O Quinteros from Hoover High.

Receiving junior varsity awards included freshman running back Joseph Caballero from Glendale High, freshman Andranik Saryan from CVHS and sophomore quarterback Giovanni Vartanyan from Hoover.

Receiving scholar awards included senior offensive weapon Keirson Florita from Glendale High, senior kicker and punter Anthony Sharlakian from CVHS and senior defensive end Kevin Amiri from Hoover.

Additionally, freshman offensive lineman Mario Botello received the Athletic Player of the Year for Glendale Community College, while freshman quarterback Trent Lousararian, a former

Glendale Nitro, received the Scholar Athlete Award.

Players from St. Francis High School in La Cañada Flintridge and Village Christian High School in Sun Valley also received scholarship awards from the Quarterback Club. Village Christian head coach Richard Broussard received the inaugural Jim Bonds Memorial Coach of the Year award. Club member Alberto Ocon received the Sam Harvey Award, in recognition of his work for the organization this year, and club President Spiro Psaltis received the President’s Award.