Boys & Girls Club Receives Toys, Gifts from CFS

First published in the Dec. 11 print issue of the Burbank Leader .

Comprehensive Financial Services hosted its annual holiday party for their clients, which doubled as a toy drive for members of the Boys & Girls Club of Burbank and Greater East Valley.

The event, in its 22nd year, was held at the Oakmont Country Club in Glendale, after a one-year pandemic-era hiatus.

“It’s so good to see everybody gathered together again. Every year, CFS and their clients do an amazing job. I am so grateful for the love and support they have shown our Club. The Boys & Girls Club of Burbank just can’t thank Anna and Victor Luke, Candy Hanks Marinace and the whole CFS team enough for choosing our club as the beneficiary,” said Boys & Girls Club CEO Shanna Warren.

“It’s just incredible how everybody goes out of their way to make sure our club members will have a special holiday. We’re so grateful,” Warren added.

Anna Luke, CFS president and CEO, announced that the firm would match all the cash and gift card gifts donated. The contributions for the past two years were the most successful on record.

The toys collected will be distributed to the Boys & Girls Club of Burbank members during its holiday party today, Dec. 17.