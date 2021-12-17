Burbank Resident, 85, Dies in Car Crash

First published in the Dec. 11 print issue of the Burbank Leader .

An 85-year-old man died last week after being involved in a vehicle collision near San Fernando Boulevard and Floyd Street.

Shortly before 4 p.m. on Dec. 3, according to the Burbank Police Department, officers responded to a report of a traffic collision involving two vehicles around that location. When they arrived, they found the driver of one of the vehicles with serious injuries. Paramedics transported the elderly man to a trauma center.

The man was later pronounced dead, the BPD said. Authorities have since identified him as Allan Roy Levine, a resident of Burbank.

The driver of the second vehicle was not injured and remained at the scene.

Burbank investigators do not believe drugs or alcohol were a factor in the crash. The cause of the collision remains under investigation.

Anyone with information about the collision is asked to call the BPD’s traffic bureau at (818) 238-3100.